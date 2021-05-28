Series preview: Cleveland vs. Blue Jays

The staff of Jays From the Couch have chosen their own free agent targets for the Toronto Blue Jays this winter. The Toronto Blue Jays are in a great position heading into the offseason. They have one of the best lineups in baseball and money to spend. The playoffs should be an expectation. How they maneuver the winter months will go a long way to living up to said expectations. JFtC staff would like the Blue Jays to go shopping and we have a list for them. We will also have a list of trade targets as well. It should be noted that we understand the upcoming CBA talks could have a heavy impact on free agency. We share our list knowing this, but ignoring it for the fun purposes of the list.

