CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Series preview: Cleveland vs. Blue Jays

By Matt Lyons
coveringthecorner.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleAs Cleveland slowly starts to face more opponents outside of the AL Central, they will bring in another fresh face to Progressive Field in the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. These two teams haven’t played each other since July 2019 when Cleveland took the series, 2-1, by a combined score of...

www.coveringthecorner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays, QO and Steven Matz Win-Win

The Toronto Blue Jays extending a Qualifying Offer to Steven Matz would be in the everyone’s best interest. The fact that the Jays will extend qualifying offers to both Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien are all but foregone conclusions. However they should also offer a qualifying offer to Steven Matz, and he may just take it!
MLB
Yardbarker

JFtC’s Blue Jays Free Agent Targets

The staff of Jays From the Couch have chosen their own free agent targets for the Toronto Blue Jays this winter. The Toronto Blue Jays are in a great position heading into the offseason. They have one of the best lineups in baseball and money to spend. The playoffs should be an expectation. How they maneuver the winter months will go a long way to living up to said expectations. JFtC staff would like the Blue Jays to go shopping and we have a list for them. We will also have a list of trade targets as well. It should be noted that we understand the upcoming CBA talks could have a heavy impact on free agency. We share our list knowing this, but ignoring it for the fun purposes of the list.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bannon: Deciphering the Legacy of the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays

The 1987 Toronto Blue Jays finished with 96 wins. George Bell hit 47 homers in an MVP season, Tom Henke led the American League in saves, and Jimmy Key posted the lowest ERA in the league. Overflowing with individual performance and posting a high win total, those ’87 Blue Jays missed the playoffs.
Yardbarker

Blue Jays About the get Risky?

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally in a position to take on more risk since the core is set and rather good. The Toronto Blue Jays finished 20 games above .500 on their way to missing the playoffs, but proving that their 2020 appearance was no fluke. Now, they are about to head into the offseason in a position to take a step forward, a step toward challenging for the division title and a playoff run. After a few years of retooling, they are finally in a position to take on more risk.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays, Arbitration & Non-Tenders

The Toronto Blue Jays have some easy decisions regarding player arbitration coming and some a little more difficult ones. The Toronto Blue Jays have a total of 12 players that will be heading for arbitration this winter. While the prospective CBA negotiations may have an impact on any contracts, the fact remains that some decisions will need to be made regarding who to keep and who to…not keep. Some of those decisions will be very easy. Others may result in some guys being removed from the 40 man roster.
Yardbarker

Is the Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen on the verge of stardom?

The Toronto Blue Jays may have a star about to break out behind the plate in Danny Jansen. I bet a number of you are wondering what I’m on, to write this article. I assure you, I’m quite sober. After (then) catching prospect Danny Jansen got glasses in the winter...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Extension candidate: Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios

“However, it still wasn’t enough to get the Blue Jays into the playoffs” is the inevitable add-on to any description of the Jays’ many positives in 2021, as despite winning 91 games, Toronto fell a game short of a wild card berth. For instance, Jose Berrios came as advertised for the Jays, posting a 3.58 ERA, 26.8% strikeout rate, and 4.5% walk rate over 70 1/3 innings after Toronto acquired the righty from the Twins in a blockbuster of a trade deadline swap.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays’ Catching Trade Chip

The Toronto Blue Jays could be looking to make a trade this winter and they could have a valuable chip in Alejandro Kirk. The Toronto Blue Jays should be right in the mix of a lot of conversations this winter. Regardless of the direction from which calls are made, there will be lots of chatting about the Blue Jays’ catching situation. They are deep with Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire leading the way and Gabriel Moreno on his way up. Something’s gotta give. McGuire could simply see his contract expire and he could find another team. But, they may wish to keep him and use Kirk as a trade chip. Standard Batting.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
George Springer
Person
Steven Matz
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays expect to raise payroll in 2022

The Blue Jays fell just short of achieving their goal of making the playoffs this season, but a 91-71 season has Toronto trending upward. That’s cold comfort for a fan base well-removed from its glory days, however. Following back-to-back World Series victories in 1992-93, Canada’s premier baseball club has made the playoffs just three times in the last 28 seasons – once during the shortened 2020 campaign that expanded the playoff field.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Unlikely to Find a Short Term Solution

The Toronto Blue Jays may be in a position to add top talent, but they may prefer some of these short term options. The Toronto Blue Jays are going to get better. At least that is what club President, Mark Shapiro said during his most recent press conference. But, with key contributors like Robbie Ray, Marcus Semien and Steven Matz set to hit free agency, that statement is rather interesting. It is difficult to envision a world where the team improves on their 91 win season and loses these guys at the same time. But, as Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi points out, it is possible. And, with a number of young stars requiring big money to keep them in uniform for a long time, money will not exactly be free flowing this winter.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Rays#Yankees#The Blue Jays#The White Sox#K Bb#Era#Mets
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy