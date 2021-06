Eversheds Sutherland has set its sights on becoming a leading player in the global M&A market by appointing its first ever dedicated international head of M&A. Eric Knai, the firm’s current Paris corporate head, is taking on the newly-created role as part of a firm-wide push to level up its global M&A credentials during an extremely busy period for the sector. Knai has been a partner at the firm for 11 years, and is dual qualified in the U.K. and France.