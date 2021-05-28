Rich Ruth :: Where There’s Life

The past few decades have seen a significant shift in the world of psychedelic music. Popularized in the ’60s and ’70s, psychedelic music largely cribbed from Middle Eastern modes of music in an attempt to capture the trance-like rhythms that those cultures had long been producing. Somewhere along the way, this style fell out of favor, finding itself replaced by testosterone-laden bro rock and tight-jeaned glam rock. It retreated into the underground, where it was readily snatched up by worshippers of psychedelic drugs and disciples of ’60s rock. Now, the modern understanding of psych-rock sits somewhere beneath the influence pyramid of The Flaming Lips and Animal Collective. And this is where we find Figueroa, a side project of IDM legend Amon Tobin, sitting and plucking away under their oddly shaped tree, plucking a guitar as if the world were just a dream outside the shade.