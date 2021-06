If you think Self-Assessment tax schemes are difficult to do, you’d be wrong. In fact, it is pretty easy to do! For self-employed individuals, tax is often deducted automatically from their salaries and pensions. However, for other individuals and small companies, other income, above a certain minimum level, must be reported on a Self-Assessment tax refund. You must also file a Self-Assessment if you were a member of a company or partnership whose income wasn’t taxable at the common tax rate and/or you have any shareholdings in your company. If you are self-employed, you may also be eligible for a Business Activity Credit.