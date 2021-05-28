Cancel
Fall River, MA

Bishop ordains four men as transitional deacons

By David Jolivet
Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — In a Mass on the cusp of Pentecost, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V. ordained four men as transitional deacons, taking them one step closer to becoming priests for the Fall River Diocese. The four men, Matthew F. Laird, William J. O’Donnell III, Gregory K. Quenneville and Laurent M. Valliere, will be entering their fourth year of seminary studies at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton this fall and are scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood for the diocese sometime in 2022.

