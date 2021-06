Jun. 2—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education recently named Jeremy Jones as Colquitt County School System's chief financial officer. In 2001, Jones began his tenure with the Valdosta City School System as an assistant to the finance director. In 2009, he transitioned into the position of assistant finance director, where he has continued to making fiscally sound decisions that have benefited the system and the taxpayers, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School System. Among his duties as assistant finance director were: