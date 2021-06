At his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reminds us to have attentive eyes in order to see how God’s hidden presence is always there and at work in our lives and history. Speaking to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel: the two parables Jesus tells that open up an understanding of the mystery of God and how human events unfold. The parables show us that everyday life, which sometimes may seem monotonous or difficult, is always “inhabited by God’s hidden presence”, he noted, and it takes our attentive eyes to be able “to seek and find God in all things”.