Unity on the Fifth Commandment and basic Sacramental Theology

Christian faith is about more than simply believing the right thing. If we limit faith to the doctrinal positions we hold, or the theological nuances to which we ascribe, this will create a disconnect between what we say we believe and how we live. We may talk a good game, but our outward lives will remain unchanged, un-transformed. This is not to say that what we believe is unimportant. Of course it is! However, what we believe (or better yet who we believe in) is to inform how we live. The two must be connected. Christian faith is to be embodied, lived out.