Unity on the Fifth Commandment and basic Sacramental Theology

By Father Roger J. Landry
anchornews.org
 19 days ago

Ext week the Church will celebrate the feast of Corpus Christi. It is a time for us, as Sat. Thomas Aquinas wrote in 1263, for the first celebration of the Body and Blood of the Lord Jesus, to “dare to do all we can” to express our gratitude at the “res mirabilis,” the mind-blowing reality that poor and humble servants, like us, not only have the opportunity to be in God’s real presence, to praise and adore Him, to take Him on processions, but actually to eat Him and draw our life from Him.

www.anchornews.org
