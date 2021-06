This week marks eight years since Black Sabbath released 13, the first album to bear the band’s name in 18 years, and the first to feature Ozzy Osbourne on vocals in 35. Its predecessor, 1995’s Forbidden, was a turkey, while the last two albums to feature the band’s classic original line-up – ​’76s thin-spread Technical Ecstasy and ​’78s lousy Never Say Die! – were the sounds of an exhausted band fumbling, and then simply falling apart. Had the band’s story ended with either of these, it would have been a disappointing full-stop on the career of of one the most important bands in musical history.