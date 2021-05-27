CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Diagnosis of Cystic Fibrosis

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the CFTR gene. This leads to the buildup of thick, sticky mucus in various organs, including the lungs and intestines, causing inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) and leaving the patient vulnerable to recurrent infections. For a full diagnosis of CF,...

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Diagnosis of Polycythemia Vera

Polycythemia vera is a rare condition that causes few effects in early stages but can cause serious complications as it progresses. It results in having too many red blood cells in your bloodstream. It is not hereditary, so you wouldn’t necessarily know to self-check or monitor for polycythemia vera until you have already been diagnosed.
CANCER
autismparentingmagazine.com

Is Autism Diagnosis Meaningless?

Professor Uta Frith of University College London recently spoke out about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis, saying urgent changes are needed in how the condition is diagnosed as it “has been stretched to breaking point and has outgrown its purpose”. The comments were made after a study was published in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Boehringer Ingelheim Steps Up to the Plate for Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim is taking its commitment to patients with cystic fibrosis to the next level. Choosing to exercise its options with a group of research and development partners, the pharma giant will accelerate a promising new C.F. gene therapy. In a perfect union of academia, pharma, and biotech, Boehringer...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
upmc.com

Bacterial Infections in Sinuses of Cystic Fibrosis Patients Share Surprising Similarities

PITTSBURGH – A collaboration among microbiologists, clinicians and experts on bacterial evolution revealed that, with time, highly adapted bacterial communities in the sinuses of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) become more fragmented and experience mutations that erode their genomes—a dogma-challenging discovery that has scientists reimagining how they think about the evolution of microbes in chronic infections.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Genetic Testing#Genetic Disease#Cftr#Testing Genetic#Irt
MedicalXpress

Stem cell study: Cystic fibrosis patients may see personalized treatments emerge from drug screening in a dish

Stem cell researchers may soon have a new way to identify and develop novel, personalized therapies for patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) who lack effective treatments. Currently, not all CF patients have access to effective treatments, especially those with very rare CF-causing mutations. To identify new therapies for these people, precursor lung cells (cells not fully developed yet) grown from a patients' own reprogrammed blood cells can be used to screen for new drugs and the best drug responses validated in their own mature airway (nasal) cells. This "drug screening in a dish" can reduce the time and improve the outcomes for CF treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lower airways are distinct in cystic fibrosis even at younger ages

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the lower airways in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) have a higher burden of infection, more inflammation and lower diversity of microorganisms, compared to children with other illnesses who also have lung issues. They noted a clear divergence in these bacterial communities in toddlers, which is typically before progressive lung disease takes hold in patients with CF. Their findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, could help providers target specific pathogens earlier, treat them and potentially prevent more severe lung disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Bay News 9

The diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates that nearly one million people in the United States live with multiple sclerosis (MS). MS occurs when a patient's immune system attacks the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Patients may experience fatigue, physical impairment and the loss of cognitive function. In an interview...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

TDAG51 induces renal interstitial fibrosis through modulation of TGF-Î² receptor 1 in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by the gradual loss of renal function and is a major public health concern. Risk factors for CKD include hypertension and proteinuria, both of which are associated with endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. ER stress-induced TDAG51 protein expression is increased at an early time point in mice with CKD. Based on these findings, wild-type and TDAG51 knock-out (TDKO) mice were used in an angiotensin II/deoxycorticosterone acetate/salt model of CKD. Both wild-type and TDKO mice developed hypertension, increased proteinuria and albuminuria, glomerular injury, and tubular damage. However, TDKO mice were protected from apoptosis and renal interstitial fibrosis. Human proximal tubular cells were used to demonstrate that TDAG51 expression induces apoptosis through a CHOP-dependent mechanism. Further, a mouse model of intrinsic acute kidney injury demonstrated that CHOP is required for ER stress-mediated apoptosis. Renal fibroblasts were used to demonstrate that TGF-Î² induces collagen production through an IRE1-dependent mechanism; cells treated with a TGF-Î² receptor 1 inhibitor prevented XBP1 splicing, a downstream consequence of IRE1 activation. Interestingly, TDKO mice express significantly less TGF-Î² receptor 1, thus, preventing TGF-Î²-mediated XBP1 splicing. In conclusion, TDAG51 induces apoptosis in the kidney through a CHOP-dependent mechanism, while contributing to renal interstitial fibrosis through a TGF-Î²-IRE1-XBP1 pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development and validation of a neural network for NAFLD diagnosis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects about 20"“30% of the adult population in developed countries and is an increasingly important cause of hepatocellular carcinoma. Liver ultrasound (US) is widely used as a noninvasive method to diagnose NAFLD. However, the intensive use of US is not cost-effective and increases the burden on the healthcare system. Electronic medical records facilitate large-scale epidemiological studies and, existing NAFLD scores often require clinical and anthropometric parameters that may not be captured in those databases. Our goal was to develop and validate a simple Neural Network (NN)-based web app that could be used to predict NAFLD particularly its absence. The study included 2970 subjects; training and testing of the neural network using a train"“test-split approach was done on 2869 of them. From another population consisting of 2301 subjects, a further 100 subjects were randomly extracted to test the web app. A search was made to find the best parameters for the NN and then this NN was exported for incorporation into a local web app. The percentage of accuracy, area under the ROC curve, confusion matrix, Positive (PPV) and Negative Predicted Value (NPV) values, precision, recall and f1-score were verified. After that, Explainability (XAI) was analyzed to understand the diagnostic reasoning of the NN. Finally, in the local web app, the specificity and sensitivity values were checked. The NN achieved a percentage of accuracy during testing of 77.0%, with an area under the ROC curve value of 0.82. Thus, in the web app the NN evidenced to achieve good results, with a specificity of 1.00 and sensitivity of 0.73. The described approach can be used to support NAFLD diagnosis, reducing healthcare costs. The NN-based web app is easy to apply and the required parameters are easily found in healthcare databases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

An Overview of Eczema and Acne: Diagnosis and Treatment

If the skin on your face is inflamed, irritated, and red, the cause can sometimes be difficult to determine. Is it eczema or is it acne? This article will discuss eczema and acne symptoms, treatment methods, and steps for prevention. Eczema vs. Acne. Eczema causes skin inflammation. There are several...
SKIN CARE
healio.com

Women with hemophilia A may face disparities in diagnosis, treatment

As a disease that traditionally has been thought to only affect men, hemophilia has acquired the false reputation of being a “male-only” disease. However, women also live with hemophilia and may experience additional symptoms or bleeding complications during menstruation or pregnancy that may make the disease harder to diagnose. Historically, this has led to a lack of testing, accurate diagnosis and care of these women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bradford Era

Down Syndrome: a diagnosis of perfection

I am going to be honest with you, I have been so unmotivated to write my annual column for Down Syndrome Awareness month this year. I don’t know why exactly, I guess I just feel like I keep repeating myself and maybe not getting my message through. However, I received a message the other day that gave me the push I needed to get to writing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

ReCode Scores $80 Million to Advance mRNA-Based Cystic Fibrosis, PCD Programs

ReCode CEO & President, David J. Lockhart/Photo courtesy of ReCode Therapeutics. With an $80 million financial infusion, ReCode Therapeutics is moving closer to the clinic with its mRNA-based medications for pulmonary diseases that use the company’s proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform. ReCode is aiming to advance its lead candidates...
HEALTH
YourArlington

A diagnosis of ALS leaves couple in need

Every evening, Sue Thompson and her husband, Jeff, drink a toast. Whether or not they have a glass of wine, it’s to give thanks that they have been given another day despite challenges that have left them in disbelief. About a year ago, Jeff Thompson, a carpenter who does fine...
ARLINGTON, MA
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy