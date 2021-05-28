Most Danbury area towns drop into lowest COVID alert zone

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.