Most Danbury area towns drop into lowest COVID alert zone
A majority of Greater Danbury area towns are in the grey zone for having 5 or fewer COVID-19 cases over two weeks. Danbury and New Fairfield remain in the yellow zone, for having 5 to 9 cases over two weeks, per 100,000 population. Danbury reported 46 cases in week 1 and 23 cases in week 2 of the reporting, for an average of 5.8 per 100,000 population. New Fairfield reported 10 and 4 cases, making the average 7.2 per 100,000 population.wlad.com