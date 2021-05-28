Cancel
Most Danbury area towns drop into lowest COVID alert zone

By WLAD Newsroom
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Greater Danbury area towns are in the grey zone for having 5 or fewer COVID-19 cases over two weeks. Danbury and New Fairfield remain in the yellow zone, for having 5 to 9 cases over two weeks, per 100,000 population. Danbury reported 46 cases in week 1 and 23 cases in week 2 of the reporting, for an average of 5.8 per 100,000 population. New Fairfield reported 10 and 4 cases, making the average 7.2 per 100,000 population.

