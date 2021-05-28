Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mountaintop View 5-28-21. Recruiting app, Tampering, lack of opportunities, Fox schedule, no payday?

By MWC Connection
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a deep breath. We have arrived at another Friday. Get your weekend started a bit sooner with our collected links and original content coming your way today. James Sackville, a former punter, wanted to change the way players are recruited. He’s not there yet but he did something about it. James has developed a recruiting app. 5.5 years ago, he barely knew what American football was. At SMU he heard recruiting horror stories and has now launched Athletes in Recruitment (AIR), which attempts to translate the recruiting experience into a social network. It’s an extremely interesting development, but it’s future impact remains to be seen.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Payday#American Football#Tampering#Smu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Technology
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballchatsports.com

Mountaintop View 6-4-21. Rumors, Partnership, All-MWC, Baseball Awards, All-Americans.

Take a deep breath. We have arrived at another Friday. Get your weekend started a bit sooner with our collected links and original content coming your way today. You may have seen the story from SI earlier in the week about Boise State, Colorado State, and SDSU possibly joining the AAC in the near future. Matt Brown wrote a counter-article to that articulating what myself and others were thinking: Yes this all makes sense but there is no proof these talks are happening, let alone that a move is imminent. For now, consider it fun offseason speculation. Here’s the key paragraph:
San Jose, CAchatsports.com

Mountaintop View 6-2-21. chip on shoulder, MVP, Week 0, baseball, soccer.

Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Hawaii, NBA Most Valuable Player Award, Nevada, Mountain West Conference, San Jose State Spartans football. We are at the mid-point of the week and with it comes the latest links pertaining to the Mountain West Conference and college sports in general. Check out what is coming your way today as the links press on.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Stanford’s David Shaw ‘pissed’ at FOX over TV scheduling

FOX Sports continues to infuriate powerful people in college football with their TV scheduling decisions. The latest to vent is Stanford coach David Shaw, who is furious that FOX scheduled the Cardinal season opener at Kansas State for noon ET, making it a 9 a.m. start time in California. He was also critical of the network for scheduling fellow Pac-12 school Oregon to play at the same time against Ohio State one week later.
College Sportschatsports.com

MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-7-21. June Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. Recruiting feels like recruiting again with players allowed to visit campuses. Schools couldn’t wait to host recruits, with many visits coming during the week as soon as the calendar turned to June. As can be seen below, there were a ton of visits and many of those were followed by offers, which also increased this week. Expect offers to increase again during and after camps, when coaches get to see players live on the field for the first time in at least a year and a half.
College Sportsmwcconnection.com

Mountaintop View 6-10-21

Honored as college football’s top student athlete, Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho grateful for ‘opportunity’ of one more season with Boise State. Boise State’s Kekaula and Ka’onohi Kaniho are back in Hawaii prepping for this upcoming season. Kekaula gets an another shot at college football, taking advantage of the extra year given to college athletes due to the pandemic. Expect both Kaniho’s to feature on the Bronco defense this fall.
Soccerlivesoccertv.com

My Football Live App Soccer Schedule

The My Football Live App is a mobile app that specializes in coverage of Australian football. The app was launched in 2018 and is owned by Telstra. The app has offered live coverage for the A-League, the Australian W-League, friendly football games featuring the Australian National Football Team (the Socceroos) and the Australian Women’s National Football Team (the Matildas). The app is boosted with news, videos, and general information related to the national teams and the domestic competitions it covers. In fact, the app became the official source of information for all things related to the Australian National Football Team, replacing the Socceroos app years ago.
Footballinvesting.com

Fantasy Football Game Launches With Player Card NFTs

Fantasy Football Game Launches With Player Card NFTs. FootballCoin (XFC) launched a new version of Euro 2020, a fantasy football game. The game will now feature Non-Fungible Token player cards and loads of prizes. The native currency of the game is XFC, players can earn and trade it on exchanges.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas football pressing for 4-Star OU WR decommit Jordan Hudson

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) The writing was on the wall for a good while now that the 2022 Texas football recruiting class might have a chance to essentially flip the commitment of the potent four-star Garland 6-foot-1 and 180-pound wide receiver Jordan Hudson. And one of the bigger storylines of the month thus far around the Big 12 football recruiting landscape arrived early this week with Hudson decommitting from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
College Sportschatsports.com

The UConn Pod: Changes on the Horizon

This week on The UConn Pod Aman, Dan, and Daniel get into a wide range of topics as we approach the beginning of the offseason. While recruiting is picking up for most sports, we did get to chat about the end of baseball season and where expectations are for next year. After that, we dove into the latest updates from UConn men’s basketball including the “45:07” message Dan Hurley is using to keep his team motivated.
NFLPopculture

NFL Fans Attack EA Sports After Teasing 'Madden NFL 22' Cover Reveal

Madden NFL 22 will hit the shelves soon as EA Sports announced the cover athletes for the game will be revealed on Thursday, June 17. It's going to be a big day for EA Sports, but fans are not happy with the company due to the fact the previous Madden NFL games have not met expectations.
NFLComicBook

Madden NFL 22 Cover Teased With Two Goats

Summer might have just started, but that means that football season is just around the corner. As such, Electronic Arts has today started the initial build-up to revealing this year's installment in the long-running Madden series. And while we still haven't seen any gameplay from Madden NFL 22, EA has provided a tease of who will be appearing on the coveted box art this season.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Report: Divisions in college football potentially in jeopardy if Playoff expands to 12 teams

Divisions across college football conferences might be the casualties of an expanded College Football Playoff field, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. As the College Football Playoff continues to discuss to potential of expansion from a four-team model to a 12-team format, there are several unknowns about what the future of the sport would look like. But one thing that could be eliminated is the divisions within conferences.
Tucson, AZchatsports.com

Arizona Football has huge opportunity with recruiting visits

TUCSON, ARIZONA - APRIL 24: Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts on the sidelines during the Arizona Spring game at Arizona Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) With Arizona Football having yet another big recruiting weekend in Tucson, the Wildcats...