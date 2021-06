Now that summer is officially here, why not cool off with a ice cream cone. Not just any cone, the first soft serve beer in Indiana! And to be clear, it doesn’t have any dairy in it, but it looks just like a treat you’d find at an ice cream parlor. Well, you’ll only find it at Cedar Creek Brewing Company in Martinsville! It’s all thanks to a company called Below Zero who makes the machines that creates these delicious frozen beer treats. I think this definitely calls for a road trip this summer!