PHOTOS – Caldwell County 8 Union County 7

Murray and Caldwell remain close competition in the 2A class District One, ranking in the 10th and 11th spots, respectively. Caldwell took the lead 6-0 after Gus Fox recovered a Murray fumble to gain possession. Jamus Carneyhan ran the 7-yard stretch. Blake Vivrette put it between the posts to make it 7-0.
Dawson Springs ran to a fourth-place finish Saturday at the King and Queen of the West Invitational hosted by Hopkinsville High School. Tyler Hale led the Panther runners with a 10th place finish with a time of 19:30 over the 3.1-mile course. He was 1:18 behind the race winner, Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County.
Parker Reyes had two assists as 11th-seeded Johnson defeated 14th-seeded Dayton, 3-2, in Clark. Anthony Cundari, Johan Castro and Antonio Rafoa score a goal apiece for Johnson (5-5-2), which advances to play sixth-seeded New Providence in the second round on Thursday. Carson Pires made four saves in the win. Marlon...
Caldwell County made quick work of Hopkins County Central in the 7th District semifinals on Monday and will try for its 15th-straight district championship Tuesday against Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lady Tigers, now 19-17, never gave Hopkins Central (9-16) a chance to gain much momentum in the lone semifinal contest in...
Caldwell County senior Maggy Griggs says serves were a big part of the game plan in Monday’s 3-0 win over Hopkins County Central. The Lady Tigers next face host Madisonville-North Hopkins in the 7th District final Tuesday night. YSE spoke with Griggs following Monday’s semifinal victory.
Earlier this year, Madisonville ended one long streak to Caldwell County, snapping a 35-match losing skid that dated back over 15 years. On Tuesday, the Lady Maroons snapped another one, beating Caldwell in four sets to claim the 7th district title and end Caldwell’s title run at 14 years. With...
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have their sights set on a third straight trip to the district championship game as the 13th District volleyball tournament gets underway. The tournament kicks off Monday evening at Todd County Central High School. The opening match Monday will have the top-seeded Logan County...
For the third time this season, the Todd County Central volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Franklin-Simpson, with Monday night’s win sending the Lady Rebels into the 13th-District title match with Logan County. Winners of seven of their last eight matches, the Lady Rebels will look to get...
The Christian County Lady Colonels finished up the volleyball regular season Friday and Saturday taking part in the 2021 Toyota of Hopkinsville Western Kentucky Smack Down. The Lady Colonels finished the weekend 3-2, winning the Silver Medal Round of the tournament. Christian County opened the weekend by taking on Lexington...
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats wrapped up the 2021 volleyball regular season by taking part in the Toyota of Hopkinsville Western Kentucky Smack Down. The Lady Wildcats would wrap up their weekend with a 4th place finish in the Silver Medal Round. The Lady Wildcats began their weekend taking on...
The Caldwell County volleyball team finished up its regular-season slate on Saturday — but dropped a pair of home matches against 1st Region foe Graves County. Caldwell, the defending 2nd Region champion, will carry an 18-17 record into the 2021 postseason. Graves (10-18) swept Caldwell in the first match 25-19,...
The Christian County Lady Colonels will play for the 8th District championship for the second year in a row following their semifinal win Tuesday night. The Lady Colonels advanced to the title match by battling their way past Hopkinsville in four sets at Colonel Gym. The opening set was a...
ROCKINGHAM — A defensive effort that forced four interceptions and shut down the top passer in the Sandhills Athletic Conference helped the Richmond Raiders to their sixth straight win on Saturday. Defeating Lee County High School 34-7, Richmond scored twice on the ground, twice through the air and once on...
Fort Campbell sent four runners to the starting line of Saturday’s King and Queen of the West Invitational Cross Country race hosted by Hopkinsville High School. Hannah Corrales lead the Lady Falcons with a 14th place finish in a time of 25:58 over the 3.1-mile course. Sunny Joo was 27th...
Dawson Springs closed out the regular season at the King and Queen of the West Cross Country Invitational Saturday in Hopkinsville. Kimberly Hoover led the Lady Panther runners with a 24th place finish. She completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 27:53. Jenna Fairchild was 28th in 27:56. Vanessa...
William Lubas scored a top-five finish to pace the Fort Campbell cross country team at the King and Queen of the West Invitational Saturday in Hopkinsville. Lubas covered the 3.1-mile course in a time of 19:11. He was just under a minute behind the race winner Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County.
Cam Britton continues to work toward his goal of qualifying for his first state cross country meet following a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s King and Queen of the West Invitational at Hopkinsville Community College. Britton finished the race with a time of 19:06. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh won the race...
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats are looking to return to the 5th District volleyball championship match for the first time since 2018 as postseason play gets underway this week. The 5th District tourney will be played out Tuesday evening at Trigg County High School. The opening match Tuesday will find...
