In the midst of historic health, economic and political challenges that will forever define the year 2020, we witnessed many examples of effective leadership. We saw healthcare and frontline workers risking their own health to serve others, and teachers creatively driving student learning remotely. Small business owners showed resiliency and innovation as they keep their companies going and employees working. More Americans than ever exercised their right to vote and a multitude of citizens took a stand against racial inequities and injustices that have plagued so many for too long. While we still have a way to go, it does feel as though we are turning a corner and can be cautiously optimistic for the second half of 2021 and beyond.