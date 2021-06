“If Ireland had come to me first, I definitely would have gone for Ireland. I definitely had an affiliation with Ireland. We were brought up that way.”. Trevor Sinclair played 12 times for England at senior level between 2001 and 2003, and he was part of the squad that reached the 2002 World Cup quarter-final. However, the former West Ham United winger could have been lining out for another national team at that tournament.