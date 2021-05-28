Knox County Health Department is Changing the Way COVID-19 Information will be Reported

The Knox County Health Department is changing the way information on the local COVID-19 situation is reported. They will continue to provide a higher level of data reporting on COVID-19 than any other reportable disease. However, beginning next week (May 31st) All COVID-19 data will be updated on their website weekly on Wednesdays, instead of Monday – Friday. The current charts with daily figures will be maintained but only updated weekly. Benchmark data and charts will be maintained for now. Hospitalizations will no longer be reported.