On Friday, May 21, 2021, Michael Francis Kirk Hammaker, beloved son, friend, brother, and nephew, passed away. He was 22 years old. Michael was born on December 2, 1998 in Washington, DC to Catherine Jackman Hammaker and Michael Kirk Hammaker. As a proud student of the University of Virginia, he majored in History and Computer Science, but his hunger for learning, ever insatiable, led him to studies in philosophy, political science, Spanish, South Asian studies, business, economics and beyond.