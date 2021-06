Plans are being developed for a new tax credit, workforce housing multifamily project in McKinney. The property would be located at the northeast corner of Wilmeth Road and Community Drive. About 10 acres of land at this site was already zoned for multifamily uses, however, at the June 15 McKinney City Council meeting, the applicant requested that about two more acres on the east side of the site be brought in as part of the development, for a total of about 12 acres.