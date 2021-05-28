Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Attorney General supports GOP initiative to battle corruption

By Todd Stapleton
 20 days ago

After a string of indictments on a variety of alleged corruption against former state lawmakers and officials, ethics reforms have been slow to be adopted at the Illinois statehouse. Some hope to get reforms across the finish line. Senate Bill 4 is expected to be the vehicle for an omnibus ethics reform package. Chief sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Ann Gillespie, has on multiple occasions declined to comment on the status of the bill. State Sen. John Curran said he hopes to include Republican ideas into the bill.

