Saint Elmo, IL

Lemonade Stand Saturday in St. Elmo to help Smoke Alarm Fund

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 20 days ago

Two St. Elmo children will be holding a lemonade stand on Saturday in St. Elmo with the proceeds going to a worthy cause. Dawson and Darcy Engeljohn will be holding a Lemonade Stand on Saturday from 10 to 2 in the parking lot of Larry’s Barbershop and Shannon’s Style Shop on Route 40 in St. Elmo. It will be donation only. Dawson and Darcy have decided to donate all proceeds to the St. Elmo Fire Protection District’s Smoke Alarm Fund. The fund provides new students entering the St. Elmo School District with a new smoke alarm for their home.

www.vandaliaradio.com
