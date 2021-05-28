IDPH reports 891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 42 additional deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...

