CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IDPH reports 891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 42 additional deaths

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2021-05-28

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 891 new confirmed and probable...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
littlevillagemag.com

COVID-19: Reynolds talks about banning vaccine mandates and suing the Biden administration; IDPH reports 94 more deaths, 8,167 new cases

During a phone interview on a conservative talk radio show on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s “continuing to have good conversations with the legislature” about passing a bill banning any kind of COVID-19 vaccine mandate during its upcoming special session. That session, scheduled for Oct. 28, has been called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
hoiabc.com

IDPH: Over 19k new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 19,244 new cases of COVID-19 — along with 209 new deaths — since Friday, October 1. Of the total population of Illinois, 69% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 54% of the total population...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAJ

4,998 new COVID cases reported, 71% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated Oct. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,998 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,525,813 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 94 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Idph#Icu
CBS Chicago

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces Vaccine Or Weekly Testing Mandate For Illinois Daycare Workers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday issued a new executive order requiring all daycare center workers in Illinois to get COVID vaccine shots by early January, or else undergo weekly testing for the virus. According to the governor’s office, the new mandate applies to more than 55,000 staff at licensed daycare centers across the state. “Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” Pritzker said in a statement. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those...
EDUCATION
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Health officer issues criteria for lifting order requiring masking in indoor public places

Health department will lift the indoor masking requirement when certain criteria are met. – As COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations decrease across San Luis Obispo County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today issued criteria for lifting the current Health Officer Order requiring masking in all indoor public places.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
QuadCities.com

Illinois May Get TOUGHER Covid Restrictions, Pritzker Says

Even as covid numbers slowly decline in the state, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said there may be tougher covid restrictions ahead. At a press conference this week, Pritzker noted that rather than a removal of the mask mandate and a pulling back of mitigations, covid restrictions may remain and be tightened up if numbers begin to rise like they did last fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas opens COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated adults

TOPEKA — Kansas officials said Friday the state is adopting federal guidelines for newly approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday authorized booster shots made by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, along with a mix-and-match approach. The agency already had signed off on booster shots of the […] The post Kansas opens COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy