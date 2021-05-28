IDPH reports 891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 42 additional deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday issued a new executive order requiring all daycare center workers in Illinois to get COVID vaccine shots by early January, or else undergo weekly testing for the virus.
According to the governor’s office, the new mandate applies to more than 55,000 staff at licensed daycare centers across the state.
“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” Pritzker said in a statement. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those...
