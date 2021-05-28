Cancel
Chicago, IL

Lawmakers approve proposed constitutional amendment giving workers the right to unionize and collectively bargain–Wilhour voices concerns

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 20 days ago

Voters will be asked if Illinois workers should have a fundamental right to unionize in the November 2022 election. The amendment to the state constitution would make it a fundamental right for workers to form a union and collectively bargain. The measure was sponsored by State Representative Marcus Evans of Chicago. Evans framed the vote as a choice between standing up for the rights of workers or the interests of business. But, State Representative Blaine Wilhour answered Evans' challenge by touting his own working-class roots and the working class roots of his entire district. And, Wilhour said that special interest pandering creates campaign donations, not jobs.

www.vandaliaradio.com
