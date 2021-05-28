Lawmakers approve proposed constitutional amendment giving workers the right to unionize and collectively bargain–Wilhour voices concerns

Voters will be asked if Illinois workers should have a fundamental right to unionize in the November 2022 election. The amendment to the state constitution would make it a fundamental right for workers to form a union and collectively bargain. The measure was sponsored by State Representative Marcus Evans of Chicago. Evans framed the vote as a choice between standing up for the rights of workers or the interests of business. But, State Representative Blaine Wilhour answered Evans’ challenge by touting his own working-class roots and the working class roots of his entire district. And, Wilhour said that special interest pandering creates campaign donations, not jobs.