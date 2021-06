The dramatic shift in North Carolina’s political dynamics that took place in 2018 has not been paralleled by a change in the Republican mindset. The GOP has grumpily decided to attempt continued one-party rule in the face of a governor who has popularity and the caucus numbers to exert leverage over the majority. This has been especially true in the area of the state budget. Last year, we didn’t even get one. And today came the news of an agreement between House and Senate Republicans so far outside the realm of what Governor Cooper would sign that it is entirely unserious.