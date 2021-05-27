Post-December break COVID surge warrants more urgent February break protocols

From December 8-22, three Staples students reported positive COVID-19 cases to the administration. From Jan. 3-17, 17 positive cases were reported*. Students traveling and spending non-socially-distanced time with friends and family during school recesses can put students and staff at risk upon return, as the district saw after December break. Thus, Staples administration is doing all they can in urging students to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in the upcoming February break.