A former chief global medical affairs officer at Johnson & Johnson has jumped ship to Moderna Inc. Paul Burton joined the Cambridge biotech firm after 16 years at Johnson & Johnson, where he most recently oversaw worldwide medical affairs strategy and execution for the company's pharmaceuticals division, Janssen. Burton will now play a similar role at Moderna as the company works to commercialize its Covid-19 vaccines — its first commercial product — globally, and brings other mRNA-based drugs through the clinic as well.