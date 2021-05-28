Cancel
Acer's New ConceptD Laptops Are Faster Than Ever for Filmmakers

By NFS Staff
No Film School
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ConceptD Creator notebooks come with 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, and 16-inch displays. Acer has announced several new computers today, including the Aspire Vero, a notebook made from post-consumer recycled plastic, the Predator Triton and Helios series gaming notebooks, the lightweight TravelMate Spin P6, four new Acer Chromebooks that include a 17" model (Acer Chromebook 317), the Swift X laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. There's also SpatialLabs, which delivers a 3D stereoscopic experience, allowing content to float out in front of the screen without needing specialized glasses. It's a similar concept to Sony's Spatial Reality Display.

nofilmschool.com
