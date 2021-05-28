Acer's New ConceptD Laptops Are Faster Than Ever for Filmmakers

I feel like I am going round in circles trying to research what I should get. Currently I have a Asus X550C laptop that is around 8 years (probably more but I cant remember when I bought it!) that is very poorly. I struggle on a daily basis to stay connected to the wifi, despite being in the same room as the router and there are no obstructions between the two. I was forever having to reset the network adaptor, sometimes every few minutes in order to stay connected. This made watching livestreams hard to watch etc I managed to eek it out last year during lockdown by buying a new battery and then a new external network adaptor which worked for a few months but the issues have come back with a vengeance so I think it is time to bite the bullet and get a new one.