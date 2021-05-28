Acer's New ConceptD Laptops Are Faster Than Ever for Filmmakers
The ConceptD Creator notebooks come with 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, and 16-inch displays. Acer has announced several new computers today, including the Aspire Vero, a notebook made from post-consumer recycled plastic, the Predator Triton and Helios series gaming notebooks, the lightweight TravelMate Spin P6, four new Acer Chromebooks that include a 17" model (Acer Chromebook 317), the Swift X laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. There's also SpatialLabs, which delivers a 3D stereoscopic experience, allowing content to float out in front of the screen without needing specialized glasses. It's a similar concept to Sony's Spatial Reality Display.nofilmschool.com