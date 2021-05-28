10 Tips to Achieve High Production Value on a Low Budget

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Receive the 2021 Inspiration Award. [For immediate release] Etheria Film Festival (www.etheriafilmnight.com)’s 2021 Official Short Films Showcase Lineup was announced this morning on Variety.com! Etheria 2021 which will stream exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, beginning Friday, June 25 through July 25. This year’s Festival, the world’s most respected annual showcase of horror, science fiction, fantasy, action and thriller films directed by women, will feature nine short films and honor The Walking Dead Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang with the 2021 Etheria Inspiration Award, given annually to a person in the entertainment industry who has inspired women to pursue careers working in genre film and television. Producer Gale Anne Hurd (Terminator) will present the Award to Kang with the ceremony included as part of the official Etheria 2021 content streaming on Shudder.