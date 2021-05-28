Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

10 Tips to Achieve High Production Value on a Low Budget

By John DeStefano Jr.
No Film School
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour no-budget indie can still look expensive. Here's how. While trying to become successful in the film industry, people will always compare your film, feature-length or short, to the best movies ever made. So how do you create something that’s similar in quality, when those movies have multimillion-dollar budgets, A-list...

nofilmschool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Production#Camera#The Battle At Home#Color Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Best Low-Budget Marketing Ideas for Your Business

There's a big difference between a business and a successful business. There are more aspects that define the difference - branding, the quality of your products and services, and most importantly, marketing. Every small business is limited by a defined budget. If you spend it wisely, on the right marketing...
ElectronicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Roccat Magma review: "A budget buy, but still excellent value"

The Roccat Magma gaming keyboard proves that you don't need to settle on a limited design to save cash with a membrane deck. Thanks to a distinctive panel with RGB lighting sitting underneath the main board, the Magma cleverly disguises a drop in aesthetic customization options with a replacement effect that some may even prefer.
ComputersAugusta Free Press

Tips for your hardware product realization

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A good idea about a product is important, but to make this idea valuable you have to realize it. The process of product development and leading it to market is complex. For this reason, this article suggests some tips that will help you in realization of your idea into the product.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

"Just ship it": Tips for game development on a budget

Game development is a tiring craft. It requires time, energy and money -- and indie game developers rarely have all three at once. That was exactly the conundrum of executive producer, writer, and game designer Ian Lotinsky when he and co-producer and software engineer Jason RT Bond started working on their passion project under the name Patch & Path, while still maintaining their day jobs.
SoftwareStreamingMedia.com

New Vizrt Live Production is Cloud-First, NDI-native, Low-Risk, High-Quality

Vizrt, the leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling solutions (#SDVS) for media content creators, today announced the next version of the popular Live Production solution. Page 1. Vizrt, the leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling solutions (#SDVS) for media content creators, today announced the next version of the popular Live...
Economywholefoodsmagazine.com

Maximizing Your Marketing Budget with Digital Product Sampling

Traditional product sampling methods (think Costco sample stands) have long lacked the actionable consumer data insights that drive successful brand marketing campaigns. COVID-19 has only intensified this shortcoming, with 78% of consumers unwilling to try samples in-store. Despite the pandemic, CPG product sampling marketing is very much still alive and...
Softwarearxiv.org

AdaTag: Multi-Attribute Value Extraction from Product Profiles with Adaptive Decoding

Automatic extraction of product attribute values is an important enabling technology in e-Commerce platforms. This task is usually modeled using sequence labeling architectures, with several extensions to handle multi-attribute extraction. One line of previous work constructs attribute-specific models, through separate decoders or entirely separate models. However, this approach constrains knowledge sharing across different attributes. Other contributions use a single multi-attribute model, with different techniques to embed attribute information. But sharing the entire network parameters across all attributes can limit the model's capacity to capture attribute-specific characteristics. In this paper we present AdaTag, which uses adaptive decoding to handle extraction. We parameterize the decoder with pretrained attribute embeddings, through a hypernetwork and a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) module. This allows for separate, but semantically correlated, decoders to be generated on the fly for different attributes. This approach facilitates knowledge sharing, while maintaining the specificity of each attribute. Our experiments on a real-world e-Commerce dataset show marked improvements over previous methods.
Beauty & Fashionbakingbusiness.com

Pro Tip: Turning words into action on the production floor

GOAL (Get Out And Look) Be visible on the floor as often as you can. Observe things that are important in a holistic way. Look for people safety, food safety, quality, reliability, performance and sanitation. Communicate your findings, especially the opportunities and the positives, to the person responsible for the...
Photographytips.photography

Product photography 101: Seven tips for getting started

In the last year, professionals around the globe dipped their toes into the world of product photography. Some set up a kitchen or garage studio, had clients ship their products, and styled their own shoots. Others worked remotely with a team on Zoom, sharing photos with clients in real-time. Amid unprecedented circumstances, pivoting to product photography proved to be a fun challenge for many, while also helping to bring in income and foster new client collaborations.
Video GamesIGN

Achievements

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Redfall achievements including secret Achievements. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore. Click on an Achievement below to see a full guide.
CharitiesDigital Photography Review

Kosmo Foto launches Kickstarter for a noir-inspired 35mm 400 ISO black-and-white film stock

Kosmo Foto has announced the release of Agent Shadow, a noir-inspired ISO 400 panchromatic black-and-white 35mm film stock currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. According to Kosmo Foto, ‘the film is made by one of the most famous names in film production, with nearly 150 years’ experience making film and photographic products.' While the box speed is ISO 400, Kosmo photo shows sample images that have been pushed to ISO 6400 with respectable results.
Computerschemengonline.com

Low Code Value Handbook

Low Code Value Handbook – Transform IT from a cost center to a value creator by following Mendix’s framework to define, calculate and articulate the business value you create with low-code development. Low code is fast becoming the preferred method of software development in IT, according to the Gartner’s 2019...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Rodriguez Will Direct Multiple Episodes Of The Book Of Boba Fett

Boba Fett’s big comeback episode was one of the best instalments of The Mandalorian season 2, partially thanks to legendary director Robert Rodriguez being behind the camera, making his Star Wars debut. This proved to be just the beginning of a surprising new partnership with Lucasfilm for the Once Upon a Time in Mexico filmmaker as, when news of spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett came out, it was revealed that Rodriguez would be serving as exec producer.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The 50 Best Movie Musicals of All Time, Ranked

The musical often feels like a relic of a long-dead Hollywood studio system, but it remains a genre that captures movies’ ability to create story worlds that move freely between reality and fantasy. The worst examples come from filmmakers who give license to music, color, and movement run amok; the best musicals transcend artifice and integrate songs that become expressions of pure character emotion. It offers endless possibilities, but success demands a complete mastery of the medium.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

80s Cyberpunk for CS80V brings 100+ presets inspired by Blade Runner

Xenos Soundworks has announced the release of a brand new soundset for the CS80V software synthesizer from Arturia, an emulation of Yamaha’s CS-80 polyphonic synth from the late 1970s. 80s Cyberpunk delivers a collection of over 100 presets, heavily inspired by the ‘Blade Runner’ aesthetic and Vangelis’s iconic soundtrack. This...
MoviesScreendaily

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso talks the power of diversity at Annecy

The 2021 Annecy Festival’s Women In Animation World Summit began on Monday (June 14) with a fireside chat with Marvel Studios’ executive vice president of production Victoria Alonso. Appearing via video link to introduce Marvel’s first foray into animation, Disney+ series What If…?, Alonso also used her time in conversation...
Technologyentertainmentearth.com

2001: A Space Odyssey HAL 9000 1:1 Scale Model Kit

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. From Stanley Kubrick's science fiction masterpiece comes this highly detailed styrene model of the HAL 9000! This kit features precision-tooled styrene, LED light-up eye, and a display stand to with the film's logo. This 2001: A Space Odyssey HAL 9000 Model Kit measures about 13 3/4-inches tall after assembly and for skill level 3. Kit does not include glue and paint.
Movieshorrornews.net

ETHERIA FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL 2021 LINEUP TO STREAM ON SHUDDER

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Receive the 2021 Inspiration Award. [For immediate release] Etheria Film Festival (www.etheriafilmnight.com)’s 2021 Official Short Films Showcase Lineup was announced this morning on Variety.com! Etheria 2021 which will stream exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, beginning Friday, June 25 through July 25. This year’s Festival, the world’s most respected annual showcase of horror, science fiction, fantasy, action and thriller films directed by women, will feature nine short films and honor The Walking Dead Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang with the 2021 Etheria Inspiration Award, given annually to a person in the entertainment industry who has inspired women to pursue careers working in genre film and television. Producer Gale Anne Hurd (Terminator) will present the Award to Kang with the ceremony included as part of the official Etheria 2021 content streaming on Shudder.