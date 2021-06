If you're classified as low income and have medical needs or are elderly- a breath of COOL air could come your way. This may not affect you, but it could bring relief to a friend or family member. I'd think it's fair to say the extreme heat we've already experienced is just the start of a long hot summer. Shoot, summer doesn't even start 'til Sunday. When Bismarck soared to 106 degrees, I heard a number of people refer to it as the "hottest day of the year" and they were implying it wouldn't get hotter than that! Which is an odd statement to make in JUNE. Well hopefully it doesn't get THAT hot again, but I'm sure it's gonna try like hell.