How to Embrace Creative Limitation in Filmmaking

With three shows on the air this past television season, (ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Rebel” and “Station 19”), Krista Vernoff couldn’t let pandemic disruptions slow her down. Although working remotely posed its share of challenges, some elements of her style remained consistent. “If you went to my office at Prospect [Studio] at ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it does not look dissimilar,” Vernoff says. “I don’t have a desk. I spend so much time there I want it to look like my living room, I want it to feel like home.” She prefers to write on the couch, but for a time it was not HER couch: “For six months I got an Airbnb at Venice Beach,” she says of her pandemic lifestyle. “I hit a wall and I needed to be able to walk and see things that are different than what I’ve been seeing. [It] feeds my creative juices.”