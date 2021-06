Live in-person performances will return to D.C.’s Arena Stage in September. The 72nd season will mark a return to the stage after a year of virtual presentations. “Arena is definitely roaring back!” Artistic Director Molly Smith said. “The Earth is shaking beneath our feet as the world shifts on its axis once again and welcomes us back to the theater. Our 2021/22 season is a unique combination of champagne and soul. … This has been a year of soulful introspection, but, yes, we need the bubbly overflowing with a big, fun musical too.”