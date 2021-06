Salyersville Fire Department, North Magoffin Fire Department and the Magoffin County Rescue Squad responded to a structure fire on KY Rt. 40 east of Salyersville on Tuesday, June 15. Salyersville Police Department, Magoffin County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Police were also on scene. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the east end of the residence and were able to extinguish the fire. The home of Wes and Sandra Rowe, along with two small children, suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage, with the home and most everything in the home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined at press time.