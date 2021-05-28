Cancel
Managing #ColoradoRiver risk: #ClimateChange is water change — Science Magazine #COriver #aridification

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Science Magazine (John Fleck and Brad Udall):. In the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning. One hundred years later, water flow through the Colorado River is down by 20% and the basin’s Lake Powell and Lake Mead—the nation’s two largest reservoirs—are projected to be only 29% full by 2023. This river system, upon which 40 million North Americans in the United States and Mexico depend, is in trouble. But there is an opportunity to manage this crisis. Water allocation agreements from 2007 and 2019, designed to deal with a shrinking river, will be renegotiated over the next 4 years. Will decision-makers and politicians follow the science?

