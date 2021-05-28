Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

#Paonia enters voluntary water restrictions — The Delta County Independent #GunnisonRiver #ColoradoRiver #COriver #aridification

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Paonia entered into Stage One water voluntary restrictions at the recommendation of Mayor Mary Bachran during the May 11 meeting…. The mayor hit the highlights of Resolution 2020-17 including that stage one restrictions are voluntary; does not apply to drip systems and use of hand watering containers; reduction of irrigation — no irrigating when wind gusts or sustained winds, in order to reduce evaporation; outreach on water use and fixing leaks; limited gardening-car washing, pond and pool filling.

coyotegulch.blog
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Aridification#Irrigation#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Politicsvernonmatters.ca

Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions for RDCO properties

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is implementing twice weekly outdoor water restrictions starting Wednesday, June 16, for customers on its water systems. Each year from June 16 until September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.
Yellowstone County, MTKULR8

Yellowstone County enters into stage one fire restrictions

BILLINGS - After a unanimous vote, Yellowstone County is set to enter into stage one fire restrictions beginning June 16 at 12:01 a.m. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to move forward with implementing the restrictions. This move is coming earlier than usual, but as DES Coordinator K.C. Williams points out,...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

Group in Cape Coral working to enforce water restrictions

One group is making sure that people aren’t adding to Cape Coral’s shrinking water problem. They do their best to enforce the restrictions. Dave Foley with Cape Coral’s Watering Office is up before the crack of dawn every day. “We’re out here 24/7, every day of the week,” Foley said.
Elk River, MNelkrivermn.gov

ERMU Reminds Residents of Watering Restrictions

With higher temperatures leading to greater water use, Elk River Municipal Utilities is reminding customers that the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances establishes two use restrictions for residents on the city’s water system:. No lawn watering is allowed between the hours of 10am and 6pm. This is the...
Healdsburg, CAksro.com

Drought Declared in Healdsburg with Water Restrictions

A drought declaration is in effect for the city of Healdsburg. People who live in Healdsburg have to turn off their sprinklers and drip irrigation systems because of the declaration. The ban applies to every residential, commercial, and industrial customer in the city. The drought emergency was declared heading into the weekend. Officials also upgraded mandatory water conservation measures, and now residents are also required to reduce their water use by 40-percent compared to a year ago. That means residents are allowed 74 gallons per person per day for indoor water use.
Paonia, CODelta County Independent

Water issues dominate Paonia town meeting

Citizens attending the Paonia town meeting on June 8 had a number of comments and questions regarding the recent JDS Hydro water study to open the meeting. Mayor Mary Bachran said, unfortunately Town Administrator Corinne Ferguson was not in attendance to field the questions. Town officials recently released the draft...
Glenwood Springs, COcoyotegulch.blog

Low water volumes due to #drought could affect #ColoradoRiver recreational activities — The #GlenwoodSprings Post-Independent

From The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent (Shannon Marvel):. Water volumes along the Colorado River are 55% of average for the amount of volume that would normally be seen from April to July, according to Aldis Strautins, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. That’s due to drought conditions that...
Woodstock, ILThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Prolonged drought brings local water restrictions

With northeast Illinois suffering a severe drought, Woodstock city officials have enacted a “mandatory” restriction on outside water use, the second of four levels of restrictions. Depending one the last […]
Harlan, IAswiowanewssource.com

Harlan, Sheldon adding water restrictions

SOUTHWEST IOWA — Drought conditions in the southwest Iowa area up through Thursday have caused some municipalities to restrict water use, with Audubon and now Harlan putting involuntary restrictions in place. Starting April 26, Harlan Municipal Utilities had been asking customers to voluntarily conserve water, but as of Friday, June...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Watering restrictions in place in Willmar

WILLMAR — Willmar Municipal Utilities has implemented mandatory watering restrictions across the city. The goal is to reduce peak water usage in areas served by the city system, according to a news release from Willmar Municipal Utilities. Restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Lawn watering and irrigation will...
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Willmar Municipal Utilities Implements Mandatory Watering Restrictions

(Willmar, MN)-- Starting today, Friday, June 11th 2021, Willmar Municipal Utilities is implementing mandatory watering restrictions. Lawn watering and irrigation will be limited to all property based on address numbers. Addresses ending in an even number can water lawns on even numbered days and addresses ending in an odd number can water lawns on odd numbered days.
California StateThe Weather Channel

California Drought Leads to Mandatory Water Restrictions for Millions

Santa Clara County joins other counties in declaring a water shortage emergency. More than 85% of California is in extreme or exceptional drought. Marin County officials declared a state of emergency last month. Santa Clara has become the latest California county to declare a water shortage emergency because of the...
Davis, CArosevilletoday.com

Davis mandatory water-use restrictions remain in place

Davis, CA- The City of Davis recently announced that with the inclusion of Yolo County in Governor Newsom’s recent revised declaration of a drought emergency, it is essential that the community continue its water conservation measures that have been in place since the last drought. With two dry years of...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

City of Minot lifts water restrictions

MINOT, N.D. - The City of Minot is ending the week-long mandatory water restriction on outdoor water use. Two of the wells have been fully repaired and are back online. The other two wells should start running normally next week. Even though water levels should return to normal, the city...
Santa Clara County, CAMorgan Hill Times

Emergency water restrictions approved in Santa Clara County

Mandatory water restrictions are on their way to Santa Clara County faucets and hoses, as the area faces “extreme drought” and dismal water supplies. The Santa Clara Valley Water District board announced a water shortage emergency in a 7-0 vote Wednesday, setting targets to reduce water use countywide by 15% of 2019 levels.
Baxter, MNlptv.org

Baxter City Council Implements Water Restrictions in the City

After calling an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Baxter City Council has voted unanimously to implement water restrictions effective immediately. According to the Baxter City Council, due to the combination of hot temperatures and little rainfall as well as increased residents for the summer months, the city’s water resources are being stretched.
Politicsksro.com

More Water Restrictions Likely Coming for Russian River

More water diversion restrictions could be coming to the Russian River watershed. Next Tuesday, state regulators could approve drought emergency rules that could suspend the diversion of water from the Russian River to at least 1,600 homes, businesses and other users. Lake Mendocino’s capacity continues to fall… it currently stands at 38-percent capacity with 33,950 acre feet of water. If approved, cutbacks would be ordered for Russian River diversions only if lake storage falls below certain levels prior to specified dates. So far, 930 water right holders above the confluence of Dry Creek have been notified that they cannot exercise their water rights due to limited rainfall.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

WCIRWA Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Order As Drought Conditions Persist In Region

One of the region’s chief water providers, West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA), issued a voluntary emergency water conservation order this (Wednesday) morning as dry conditions continue. The order affects thousands of customers in rural areas of Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Guthrie, Ida, Sac and Shelby Counties and includes over 10 communities in the listening area: Arcadia, Arthur, Charter Oak, Dedham, Halbur, Kiron, Lidderdale, Schleswig, Templeton, Vail and Westside. WCIRWA is recommending residents use private wells when possible and avoid large-volume usages, such as watering lawns, filling pools, washing vehicles or equipment and other similar practices. The order is currently voluntary, but additional conservation measures may be required if drought conditions worsen. For more information, contact WCIRWA using the information included below.
Orland, CAkrcrtv.com

Orland considers implementing water use restrictions

ORLAND, Calif. — The City of Orland approved a resolution declaring a local drought emergency following in the steps of Glenn County. Along with that, the city may put restrictions on resident's water usage. "We know that there is a water shortage in the area, in the region and so...