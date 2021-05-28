Paonia enters voluntary water restrictions — The Delta County Independent #GunnisonRiver #ColoradoRiver #COriver #aridification

A drought declaration is in effect for the city of Healdsburg. People who live in Healdsburg have to turn off their sprinklers and drip irrigation systems because of the declaration. The ban applies to every residential, commercial, and industrial customer in the city. The drought emergency was declared heading into the weekend. Officials also upgraded mandatory water conservation measures, and now residents are also required to reduce their water use by 40-percent compared to a year ago. That means residents are allowed 74 gallons per person per day for indoor water use.