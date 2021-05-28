Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus delivers 100th composites-intensive A400M

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus (Toulouse, France) reported on May 25 that it has reached 100 A400M deliveries with MSN111, the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force. The composite-intensive aircraft performed its ferry flight on May 24 from Seville to Zaragoza, Spain, where the Spanish A400M fleet is based. In the same week,...

www.compositesworld.com
