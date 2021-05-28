FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/28/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
We've got a three-game playoff slate for Friday. The Knicks and Hawks start at 7:00 pm ET. The Nets and Celtics tip off at 8:30 pm ET while the Clippers and Mavericks play at 9:30 pm ET. The NY/ATL series is tied at 1-1 while BKN and DAL lead 2-0. ATL is favored by 4 points, BKN is favored by 7.5 points, and LAC is favored by 2 points. The O/U is 211 for the NYK/ATL game, 227.5 for the BKN/BOS game, and 219.5 for the LAC/DAL game.www.rotoballer.com