FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/28/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

This is close to as good as you could have hoped for injury report-wise for the day before a game. Jaylen Brown is obvioulsy out for the season, so he doesn't really count right now in terms of day to day iunjury updates. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart who both were out this week with injuries, but really just the Celtics resting them, are good to go. So is Tristan Thompson who sat out some games as well. No mystery players popped up on this either.