Did you want to grow up to be a police officer but things didn't quite turn out that way? Do you love the board game Clue? Can you not get enough of the CSI marathons on tv? If any of those statements are true - this might just be the thing for you. Here's your chance to get outside and have some fun with friends while taking part in a pretty cool detective adventure around Missoula. I saw this pop up on my timeline as I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and thought it looked like a pretty cool event.