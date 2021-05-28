Washingtonians Film Spider-Man 4!

Children of the 80's & 90's (I was born in 1981, so that includes me) at some point in their lives loved superheroes. Comics, cartoons, toys, anything and everything. Well, I'm not going to say which movie really kicked off the superhero movie renaissance, but I will say, when we got the 2002 version of Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire & the start of the Sam Raimi trilogy, we were stocked, and I personally loved it (even #3). Well, the trilogy was originally going to have a 4th entry, that would have had the web crawler going head to head with the Vulture & Black Cat, (at least according to WhatCulture Comics). Sadly, we never got that with Sony deciding to reboot the franchise. Never fear, some film makers in Washington state, are creating their own spectacular masterpiece to give us the film that many of us have longed for!