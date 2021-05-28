Cruella the Bride: Avant-garde Wedding Featuring the Devilish Disney Villain
Welcome to bad girl summer. In honor of the new Disney film that releases in theaters and on Disney+ today, we’re taking a peek into the villain’s most devious role yet. It’s Cruella — the bride! Your everyday bridezilla has nothing on her. From the team that took you down the rabbit hole, into a whole new world, and through the circle of life, this Disney villain wedding day unfolds in a flurry of black, white, and red all over. Jaime of Autumn Nomad has the details:greenweddingshoes.com