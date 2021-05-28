Cancel
Generosity, It Pays Off!

By Ozman
communitynewspapers.com
 28 days ago

Generosity is the gift that keeps on giving, and if you know where to look, the streets of America are filled with the stories of unsung heroes of philanthropy. They could be wealthy investors like the late great Lewis Cullman, to a simple diner chef paying for a homeless man’s meal. Simple acts of human kindness are fuel to the living flames of generosity, which if payed forward on the national scale, can spread like wild fires until the entire nation is consumed not by greed, but by the love of humanity. The Endow America Network Foundation is devoted to this idea, through educating Americans about the concept of Social Secharity, which Les Winston calls “the road to human kindness.”

communitynewspapers.com
Gratitude begets generosity

In my mind today, I am thinking about birthdays, summertime, grandchildren, and friendships. I am so so grateful for all of the love that shows up in my life every single day. I recently had my 52nd birthday. I can't tell you how much beauty and love was poured into me from so many people. I received so many wonderful well wishes and even gifts from people that I haven't been able to be around in a while because of the pandemic and just distance. That's something you need to understand students. True friendships will never end. It may be someone you went to kindergarten with but that love is always there and sparks so many beautiful memories. We all have seasons to go through in our lives. The people and friends that surround us are what make it so special. It's not that you had the best set of cleats on the softball team or if you were the most popular in school. It is about the true friendships that weave in and out of your life until you go to the next chapter. I am so amazed that God has gifted me with so much time. I am so very grateful for the time. Students that is the second objective of the day. Let me reiterate the first one in case the back row of students was doodling on their paper. The first objective of today is knowing that love and friendships are eternal. The second objective today is the most valuable thing in anyone's life is time. Think about it, students. Time is something that we give to others. We give them our time. Let me break it down for you. All of those times when you listen to others without speaking that is treasure. All of those times when you meet others just to help them be okay and have lunch to talk over problems or just to enjoy each other's company, that is treasure. Especially when you feel like you have no time to spare and you do it anyway, that is true friendship and that is true treasure. So many of us want to think of treasure in terms of materialistic things. That is so far from the truth. Things that pass away on this Earth are not treasure. The memories and the love you share, giving your time to others is the true treasure of this life. I am so grateful for the 52 years of time that God has given me. I take each day as an absolute gift. The time that God is giving me is the time for me to share God's love to those around me. It is not because I'm in a wheelchair and I have ALS; it is because that's what we are created to do. We are created to live in communion with each other and to love one another as brothers and sisters. I didn't say it was easy but it is so very worth it. Why do I give so much time to the local library? Why do I give so much time to Matthew 25:40? Why do I give so much time to my little book club every month? Why do I give so much time to the children at the church that I attend? Why do I give so much time to my friends? Why do I give so much time to you students? It is because gratitude begets generosity. I am so very grateful for every second of my life. Generosity is something we are in great need of during this season of Earth. Most people are wanting to look and point fingers at those who are not being what they need to be. Competition and comparison are killing our nation. I don't know what news is fake or not anymore whenever I open my phone. Everyone has an agenda and they all want to brainwash us to their agendas. Everything that we need to know students and this is objective number three for the day is simply to love God with all your heart, soul and mind and to love others the way you love yourself. As I look out onto social media and to other things like news and commercials, it's all telling us it's all about us. It's all about what we want. I'm not talking about civil rights. Yes we all deserve civil rights but the lives that we build are not contingent to things that we get like money or status or cars. I totally understand that people are born into different situations. Some of these situations are not so great. How do people rise above horrible situations? How do we pursue happiness? That's a question for the ages. We have the right to pursue happiness and happiness is not a given. Look at history. There are so many atrocious events in human history but there are also so many beautiful stories of those who rise above horrible situations. It's not just a black or white question. We want happiness for others. The objective that is so crucial right now is that happiness is nothing that you will be able to attain of your own volition. You cannot be the God of your life. If you surrender to commercialism and materialistic culture or science, then you are allowing that to be the God of your life. I remember something I read a long time ago that stated happiness is being content with what you have and where you are. I have seen so many children in my lifetime as a teacher that have no reason to be joyful. Their homes are broken. Their parents are addicted. They are raising their siblings. They are not allowed to be children in their own right. This is a tragedy. If we want to satisfy our needs at the cost of our children then we have missed the mark. The world is trying to have a paradigm shift. We are trying to shift from parents being selfless and what they build for their children to being selfish. It will never work. The most important commodity in every culture is their children. Let me say that again. The most important commodity in every culture is their children. How are we as Americans treating our children? It breaks my heart to see so many broken families and parents and children. If you want to erase a culture, what do you do? You attack their children. If you look at our culture in America today, what do you see? Be real with yourself. Ask any teacher today and they will tell you that our society is in trouble. Another thing that we need to look really hard at is how people are treated who try desperately to raise their children in a Christian home but they are mocked within our societal structure. If women choose to stay home and raise their children, they are mocked. They are made to feel less than. Is this right? When someone gets pregnant because of unprotected sex or even an abusive situation what is the first default people come to in our society? Abortion. I know there are people who have been raped and have conceived a child from that situation. It is never okay to take a life. Thou shall not kill. There are so many variants and arguments to this. I am not belittling the people who have been abused and conceived. What I am trying to get you to see is when someone has a child or has sex what is going to happen or possibly happen? Conception. The start of a new soul within another person. Who has the right to abort another person? The same thing goes for the death penalty. We have so many ways to do things differently but we choose to do them according to man's rules. We have forgotten God's rules. I know so many people that have had abortions and they regret it. Many of those were girls with wealthy parents. Some were just girls that were not ready or it was not the right time. If you look at the statistics many of the aborted in our country are minorities. Is this okay? There are so many people that would love to be parents but the system is not for children anymore. I don't really know if it ever was. I am telling you today students that the first thing we should protect in our country is our children. It doesn't matter the color of the skin or the situation they are born in, we should protect children. How do you do that? Love. Children do not need materialistic things. All they need is love. All we need is love. So students review today's lesson. Objective one is true friendships are eternal. Go out and make a new friend today. The second objective is time is the biggest treasure given to you as a human being. Go out and spend your time on something beautiful. It may just be sitting out looking at nature but do it! Yes it's homework. And last but not least happiness is something that comes from within and you need to remember how you get happiness. Love God and love each other the way you love yourself. I have so much faith that you will do these things and you will start your journey of gratitude begets generosity. You want to have that heart that freely flows love to others. Why? It is what we are called to do, love. So yes your homework is to go out and to love others the way you love yourself. Don't pick someone like your mother. Yes love her but back row students find someone that you have a beef with and then show them some kindness. You will be amazed at what love can do! It can turn sinners into saints. It can turn bullies into team players. It can help you build a kingdom of God. Thank you for being so generous and reading my blogs. I am eternally grateful.
Generosity Abounds Here at the Ranch

I recently had the privilege of witnessing an act of generosity that has been going on for years, but was not known to many. It never ceases to amaze me when I learn of a new way folks here at the Ranch are giving back to the community! Recently, Cal Mullins was working in the wood shop making a doll bed and he needed some interior cuts for the head and footboards he was working on. The cuts were made, and Cal proceeded to tell me that he and his lovely wife Mary, have worked together for years making cradles and homemade baby doll clothes. They purchase dolls and Cal makes the cradle the correct size to fit the doll. For each doll bed Cal makes, Mary then makes 12 different outfits to fit the current doll, plus the matching mattress pad, quilt, and pajamas the doll is currently wearing in the picture. I was so impressed with each of these outfits. Mary hand crafted a beautiful pink jeweled necklace and attached it to the dress, so the baby doll can go out and about in style! Now I ask you—what child wouldn’t absolutely love such a generous, precious gift? Anyway, over the years Cal and Mary have done eight different beds and Mary has made 96 outfits. This labor of love is donated to the Car Club here at the Ranch at Christmas time, and eventually given to a child in need. I can’t think of a better way to be a blessing to a child than with such an awesome labor of love!
NEMA applauds generosity of popular local influencer

St Kitts and Nevis: NDC Abdias Samuel has commended the efforts of EK, popular local entertainer, for organising a Food Donation Drive to benefit persons who are presently living in isolation or quarantine in response to COVID19. NDC Samuel remained on-site at the agency on Friday, June 18th way after...
I love my America

Everyone loves a birthday party and America is getting ready to celebrate its 245th birthday. Each American will celebrate in different ways as they do each year. I have a feeling the first celebrations included lots of prayer for this wonderful land called America. I sure hope this year we include prayer for our country and one another on the Fourth of July, the day we celebrate our Independence Day, and this prayer is often repeated throughout the year.
Perseverance pays off for Shea graduates

PAWTUCKET – Perseverance was the name of the game for members of Shea High School’s Class of 2021, who ended their unique high school experience with commencement ceremonies inside cross-city rival Tolman High School on June 9. While the auditorium was only filled to about half capacity, friends and families...
Need help paying off medical bill

A little over 2 years ago I had surgery to remove a kidney because of cancer, The total cost of the surgery was $60,000. I've paid off most of it (with the help of a medical sharing company) but still owe $13,000. I'm needing to get regular check ups and an annual CT scan to ensure that the cancer hasn't spread. I am feeling overwhelmed at paying off this last $13,000. After prayer and encouragement from some brothers and sisters in Christ I decided to use this crowdsourcing site to ask for help from my brothers and sisters in Christ.
Hedingham School student seeing deafness fundraiser pay off

A BIG-HEARTED schoolgirl is seeing the fruits of her labour after raising hundreds of pounds for charity. Alana, who is a Year 7 student at Hedingham School, made the most of her lockdown spare time with the fundraiser. Working with best friend Chloe, who lives in Yorkshire, Alana decided to...
Dear Akilah – Friendship Gets Tested By Act of Generosity

Hello there! I am so concerned about feeling petty that I almost didn’t write to you; but, I need your advice. Here goes nothing…I am a single woman of a certain age. I do not have any children or husband. I live alone and on top of that, I work from home. I said all of this because I want you to know I am a true “HOME-home body”. I am; however, a part of a close-knit circle of women who have become more like family to me over the years.
Tecumseh Golden Age Center

News Flash: Golden Age Center opens Tuesday, July 6, to in house meals. Drive by meals will continue during July for transition, but will be discontinued in August. No masks will be necessary, but you must have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have not been picking up meals, you...
Blackfeet Nation Welcomes Back Tourists After Risky Shutdown Pays Off

Among the places in America opening up again after COVID-related closures is the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana. It was closed to tourists for more than a year, and that's a big deal because it borders Glacier National Park and relies on tourist spending. As Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton reports, local residents are more than ready to start greeting visitors again.
Achebelizing scholarship: Review of the University-Media Complex

It is exciting to see a book that defines Achebe while trying to measure the extent to which scholarship has been overrated around Nigeria and obviously across Africa. The first page of the book made it known that it is not only leadership that has failed Nigerians, scholarship has equally failed and this has led to the stagnancy of the society at large. Having said that, I will like to say that the comparison made by Onyeka Nwelue about the writings of contemporary writers as such as Helen Oyeyemi, Diekoye Oyeyinka and Chigozie Obioma and that of Chinua Achebe is not appropriate.
June 23rd in History

June 23 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Father’s Day (Nicaragua, Poland) Grand Duke’s Official Birthday (Luxembourg) International Widows Day (international) National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism (Canada) St John’s Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations [although this is not the real summer solstice; see June 20] (Roman...
Home, Furnishings & Collectables

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 76. Finden's Ports, Harbours and Watering Places of Great Britain, continued by W H...
Afro-Nostalgia

Nostalgia has received increasing attention for its role in shaping contemporary social and political life in the United States. Dr. Badia Ahad-Legardy distinguishes Afro-Nostalgia as a framework to think about the relationship between affect, black historical memory, and joy. Afro-Nostalgia: Feeling Good in Contemporary Black Culture (University of Illinois Press, 2021) mines black aesthetic practices that return to the past to generate good feelings for black audiences and makers. The past is not always available for black people as a site of good feelings, when one considers the realities of slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and racial inequality. Yet, contemporary cultural producers explore nostalgia through the subjects of slavery, food, visual culture, and music. Ahad-Legardy weaves together personal reflections and analyzes an eclectic archive to show how black people can turn to the past as a foundation from which to build hope for the present and future. She shows that despite the real traumas of the past and present for African Americans, nostalgia has the capacity to produce black joy.
'Book' still serves as literary magnet in times of trouble

In the aftermath of the latest batch of bad news from home and abroad, I sought refuge in the pages of a book long ago forgotten as a literary gem. Published in 1993, the book became an instant bestseller, catapulting its editor to a fame that far surpassed the recognition he received as U.S. Secretary of Education and the nation’s first Director of the National Drug Control Policy.
Royal Academy social media

Can someone who is more expert in social media help me? Royal Academy social media team seem to have been heavily instrumental in the Jess de Wahl travesty. I suppose the shop started the whole debacle but the social media team branded Jess a bigot. But the head of their...