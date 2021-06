This simple plan will have you turning kitchen scraps into gardener’s gold in no time. In keeping with Murphy’s Law, it seemed that whenever it was time to take the kitchen scraps out to my backyard compost pile, it was raining or snowing or it was pitch dark. I would have to thread my way across the backyard, juggling a bucket overflowing with ripe compostables and either an umbrella, a shovel, or a flashlight. Consequently, the scraps were usually well aged and rather ripe before they even left their nook under the kitchen sink. Explore other types of composting.