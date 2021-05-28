Cancel
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April — Update

morningstar.com
 18 days ago

Americans extended a spending binge in April as they continue to catch up on activities they held off on during the pandemic, propelling a broad economic recovery. After months of buying goods, many households are now shelling out more for services, dining out, traveling and even visiting the spa. Consumer spending rose by 0.5% in April--a solid increase, though slower than the 4.7% gain the prior month, which was fueled in part by federal stimulus checks.

www.morningstar.com
Josh Mitchell
#Economic Stimulus#Commerce Department#Inflation#Consumer Spending#U S#Americans#Morgan Stanley#The Commerce Department#Dow Jones Newswires
