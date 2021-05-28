Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The Best Coffee Tables for Every Living Room Style

By Caitlin Brown
marthastewart.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the market for a modern coffee table, interior designer Victoria Sass of Prospect Refuge Studio recommends this one. "Understated yet incredibly hardworking, this sturdy white faux raffia finished table is great for cocktails, kids' toys, and everything in between. You'll never need a coaster again," she says.

www.marthastewart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Pottery Barn#Textiles#Prospect Refuge Studio#Madegoods Com#Williams Sonoma#Potterybarn Com#Danishdesignstore Com#Grandin Road#Indonesian#Ballarddesigns Com#Onekingslane Com#Brook Lou#Brookeandlou Com#Coastal Wicker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Beauty & FashionNBC News

40 best bridal shower gifts and gift ideas for 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. After a year of...
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Food & Drinkst2conline.com

When is the best time to drink coffee?

If you’re looking to have a cup of your favorite coffee such as Glasshouse Mountains Coffee or some other brand, there’s actually a lot of scholarship on the best time to have it. Here’s some information regarding what the current thinking is on when you should have coffee inside of a day.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
ElectronicsELLE DECOR

The 10 Best Pedestal Fans for Every Room in Your Home

Sure, buying a pedestal fan may rank pretty low on your laundry list of exciting home purchases. But when temps start climbing north of 80 degrees and looking at your electric bill causes heart palpations, you'll more than appreciate flicking off the AC in favor of an energy-saving appliance that does a solid job of cooling off a room. If you want a model that's practical, reliable, and affordable, there's no shortage of options on the market. For the design-obsessed, there are also plenty of aesthetically pleasing fans out there that won't offend your exacting eye.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
RetailPosted by
Glamour

‘Growing’ Candles Exist, And They're Here to Bring Your Space to New Levels of Cozy

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I saw an Instagram ad for ‘growing’ candles that melt down and then turn into little potted plants, I let out a little gasp of wonder, the kind you might emit when watching the swaddle fall away from the face of a newborn baby.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
ShoppingCurbed

Let’s Go Out: 10 Ways to Enhance Any Outdoor Space This Season

Do you feel that in the air? It’s officially getting warmer, which means we’re storing away bulky sweaters and opening up the windows to enjoy some extra fresh air. After being tucked inside the past few months, we’re ready to get outdoors — which makes it the perfect time to transform even the smallest outdoor space into an oasis.
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

10 Rugs That’ll Give You Vintage Vibes Without Breaking the Bank (They’re 60 Percent Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage rugs can add serious character to a space, but they can also singlehandedly blow your budget for an entire room. They also require special care, so an antique rug is usually out of the question for anyone with kids or pets. But there are tons of great, brand new options out there that can give you a vintage look for less and stand up to everyday wear. Boutique Rugs has dozens of different vintage styles to choose from, ranging from ornate Turkish patterns to more mod and simple designs that would look great in a mid-modern space. And right now, they’re all on sale! You can save 60 percent on all of these “vintage” picks with promo code MEM60 from now until Memorial Day. Plus, all orders include fast, free shipping and a 30-day return window to make sure you’re 100 percent happy with your purchase. Here are some of the best rugs to give you a vintage look without breaking the bank.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Worldhomesandgardens.com

This listed Yorkshire cottage is full of pretty country charm – take the tour

Do you love classic English country cottages? Dating to 1660, the home of Laura Yates and her family is brimming with character and period features. The couple have redecorated throughout, have updated electrics, heating and plumbing, as well as tackling damp problems in the kitchen. Laura also created a pretty courtyard garden.
Real Estatetexaslifestylemag.com

Hot Real Estate, Cool Houston Tour

What’s the secret to seeing a ton of fabulous Houston real estate on one day? Simple — just take the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s 2021 Modern Home Tour. The 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour returns as a live virtual experience Saturday, May 22. Tickets. $40 per device. (Yes, that...