The Best Coffee Tables for Every Living Room Style
If you're in the market for a modern coffee table, interior designer Victoria Sass of Prospect Refuge Studio recommends this one. "Understated yet incredibly hardworking, this sturdy white faux raffia finished table is great for cocktails, kids' toys, and everything in between. You'll never need a coaster again," she says.