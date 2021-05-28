Memorial Day observances announced

Area communities will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. The following information was supplied to the Northern Watch or appeared in other area newspapers. The public is invited to all of the Memorial Day events.

Argyle American Legion Post 353 will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 31 at 10:15 a.m. at the Argyle Auditorium. The main speaker will be Senior Chief Molly Bergeron-Conway. Following the program, the Honor Guard will decorate graves at the Argyle cemeteries. The Argyle American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch at the Legion following the program.A Memorial Day observance will be held Monday, May 31 in Badger. A tribute to those lost at sea will be held at 10 a.m. at the Badger Creek bridge. It will continue with a march to the veteran’s memorial and then the roll call of honor.A Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at the Karlstad City Cemetery. Bring a lawn chair if you can’t stand longer than 20 minutes.Olaf Locken American Legion Post 315 of Halma and Lake Bronson will host a Memorial Day program at the Olaf Locken Memorial on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson. [caption id="attachment_16969" align="alignright" width="291"]Area communities will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated when communities began holding tributes to honor their fallen Civil War soldiers. It wasn’t until 1971 that it became an official federal holiday.[/caption]

Lancaster

Olaf Bergquist American Legion Post 214 will hold a Memorial Day program Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Lancaster. David Bernstrom will be the speaker. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Lancaster High School auditorium. Following the program, the Lancaster American Legion Auxiliary will host a dine-in/take-out meal at the Lancaster Community Center at 12 p.m.

McIntosh

McIntosh will observe Memorial Day during an online program Monday, May 31. The program will be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Garden Valley channel 30. The program will also be available on Facebook and YouTube under McIntosh Friends of Veterans. “The Ultimate Sacrifice” program will feature students and faculty of Win-E-Mac School giving information about veterans who sacrificed their lives during the wars. Slides will feature the names and pictures of veterans who gave their all.

Middle River

Arnold N. Gordon-Bray, U.S. Army brigadier general (retired), will speak at the Memorial Day program Monday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 444 in Middle River. Immediately following the program, a riverside tribute to the fallen will be held. Afterward, the American Legion Auxiliary will host lunch.

Newfolden

American Legion Post 427 of Newfolden will hold Memorial Day graveside services Monday, May 31. The services will be held at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Newfolden and at 11:15 a.m. at the Holt Cemetery. Post 427 requests that attendees follow current CDC guidelines during these services.

Oklee

American Legion Post 159 of Oklee will hold a Memorial Day program Monday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. at the Red Lake County Central High School gym in Oklee.

Plummer

American Legion Post 623 of Plummer will hold a Memorial Day service Monday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Russell Pahlen Memorial Park. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at Red Lake County Central Elementary School in Plummer. After the service, refreshments will be served at the American Legion Club in Plummer.

Red Lake Falls

Gunder Austad American Legion Post 22 of Red Lake Falls will host a Memorial Day event Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Park in Red Lake Falls. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the American Legion Club.

Roseau

A Memorial Day message will air on Wild 102 at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., a tribute to those lost at sea will be held at the Center Street bridge in Roseau. The roll call of honor will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the veteran’s memorial.

Thief River Falls

A Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls. Millie Reierson, retired captain in the U.S. Army, will be the speaker. Bring lawn chairs and abide by COVID-19 restrictions. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at the National Guard Armory. Unlike in years past, lunch won’t be served following the program.

Viking

American Legion Post 27 of Warren will conduct military honors at 8:45 a.m. at the Viking Cemetery. It will conduct military honors at the Vega Cemetery in Alvarado at 9:30 a.m.

Warren

American Legion Post 27 of Warren will host a Memorial Day program Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. Jean Walker, a 28-year member of the Warren Unit 27 American Legion Auxiliary, will be the speaker. She is a past American Legion Auxiliary Minnesota Department president.