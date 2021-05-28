2021 NFL Draft Browns Film Room Series: LB/S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The Cleveland Browns selected eight new players in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team’s class continued the trend of the offseason by addressing heavily on the defensive side of the ball. Five of the eight picks were defenders. With their second-round pick, No. 52 overall, the Browns selected versatile safety/linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame. In 12 games last season with the Irish, he had 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and one interception.waitingfornextyear.com