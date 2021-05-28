Eric Prydz Announces LA Show in August

Eric Prydz is back to his Tonja Holma moniker, as he prepares to drop another anthem. The teaser comes from the hands of Prydz, who through a short video on social media has left fans salivating. In the 45-second snippet shared it is possible to identify an unreleased ID previously heard in sets from the charismatic producer. It is ‘All Night’ by Tonja Homa, formally known as ‘Baby All Night’ by Pryda, his other alias. After the resounding success of ‘NOPUS‘, fans are looking forward to another super production from Prydz. Will this be the successor to ‘NOPUS’ and the starting point for the various releases we will see happening in 2021? We don’t know, but Prydz’s caption creates a lot of hype by mentioning ‘Getting things done’.