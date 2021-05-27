Bridgeport's Hannah Dunn Among Inductees into Wesleyan Circle of ODK

Thanks for sitting down to speak with New Voices Magazine? Tell us a little bit about who you are beyond your organizing for the Workers Circle College Network. Noa Baron: I’m a rising senior at NYU studying Judaic studies and public policy. I’m originally from Evanston, Illinois, and I’m passionate about Judaism and activism. I love learning and connection—I dream about someday becoming a rabbi. Outside of the Workers Circle College Network, I can be found co-leading weekly Friday night services for fellow college students and painting in my free time.