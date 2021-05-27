Cancel
Colleges

Bridgeport's Hannah Dunn Among Inductees into Wesleyan Circle of ODK

 22 days ago

The West Virginia Wesleyan College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) conducted its 58th annual induction recently. The Wesleyan Circle of ODK was established in 1963 and has inducted over 1,050 students, faculty and staff. Student eligibility is based on the top 35 percent of each class in scholarship, as well as participation in one of the following: athletics, music, arts, journalism and community service.

