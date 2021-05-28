Falcons’ Insider: Fans’ Response To A Julio Jones Trade? “Full Meltdown”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the D. Orlando Ledbetter audio, click on the following attachment: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep55) The countdown has begun on Julio Jones’ tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s not happy. The club isn’t happy that he’s not happy. And Atlanta fans have joined the party, unhappy that Jones seems to have played his last game with their favorite team.fullpresscoverage.com