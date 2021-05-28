Falcons’ Insider: Fans’ Response To A Julio Jones Trade? “Full Meltdown”

For all of the hubbub regarding the recent injury notes on Julio Jones, the fact is he remains arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He's now off to prove that for the Tennessee Titans instead of the Atlanta Falcons, with the latter garnering draft picks from the former in exchange for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Matt Ryan noted ahead of the trade that he "doesn't know" what the Falcons offense would look like without Jones, but Russell Gage is hoping to help the team figure it out quickly.