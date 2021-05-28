Cancel
Falcons' Insider: Fans' Response To A Julio Jones Trade? "Full Meltdown"

By Clark Judge
fullpresscoverage.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the D. Orlando Ledbetter audio, click on the following attachment: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep55) The countdown has begun on Julio Jones’ tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s not happy. The club isn’t happy that he’s not happy. And Atlanta fans have joined the party, unhappy that Jones seems to have played his last game with their favorite team.

NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Titans reached out to Nick Saban before trading for Julio Jones

It’s safe to say the Tennessee Titans did their due diligence before trading for Julio Jones. That included Titans coach Mike Vrabel reaching out to Nick Saban for input on the type of person Jones is and what it’s like to coach the star receiver. Tennessee clearly liked what they...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
FalconsFanEJ

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ends abruptly

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ended abruptly.Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports. The ending to Julio Jones's career with the Atlanta Falcons is not how anyone envisioned it. Most people assumed he would be a lifelong member of the organization, like Roddy White. However, the NFL is a business, and Jones wants to win now, and the team needed cap space. Clearly he doesn't belive the Atlanta Falcons are good enough to win now, and the Atlanta Falcons lost confidence in him.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones shed some light on how the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns was traded when he addressed the media for the first time Thursday. Jones, who was called a “Falcon for Life” by owner Arthur Blank during a couple of negotiations, was...
NFLYardbarker

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To The Titans Getting Julio Jones

As if Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach wasn’t going to have enough challenges, now he has to face Julio Jones twice. Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. His presence should increase the Titans’ odds of repeating as AFC South champions.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Julio Jones: ‘At the end of the day, I believe in me’

Julio Jones had a message for the opposing defensive units on the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 schedule: “Pick your poison.”. The former Alabama standout also had one for those who think a 32-year-old wide receiver who missed seven games in 2020 with a hamstring injury wasn’t worth trading for: “Stay tuned.”
NFLYardbarker

Should Terry Fontenot roll over the Julio Jones trade cap savings to 2022?

Prior to trading Julio Jones, the Falcons had only $358,694 of cap space, according to NFLPA data. Terry Fontenot was clearly doing everything in his power to sign the 2021 draft class without adjusting any more contracts, including restructures and extensions. He inherited a salary cap mess, which largely necessitated the trade being after June 1st because it allowed $15.5 million of the receiver’s $23.3 million dead-money charge to be deferred until 2022 rather than absorbed entirely this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans news: 3 Takeaways from Julio Jones first full day

For the Tennessee Titans, mandatory minicamp begins on June 15th, and it runs through the 17th. The final voluntary offseason practice, one that was open to the media, is officially in our rear-view mirrors, and though Denico Autry was in attendance for the first time, other notables like A.J. Brown, Janoris Jenkins, Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, and Derrick Henry were still absent.
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones responds to possibility of fewer targets with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLchatsports.com

How one word from Julio Jones helped Falcons receiver Russell Gage grow

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It was midway through the 2019 season, Russell Gage’s second in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, when the advice from Julio Jones began making sense. Before that, Gage had a reception here or there, but he primarily played special teams. Then Gage got into the...
NFLCBS Sports

Julio Jones trade: Falcons' Russell Gage 'ready' for increased role using what All-Pro taught him

For all of the hubbub regarding the recent injury notes on Julio Jones, the fact is he remains arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He's now off to prove that for the Tennessee Titans instead of the Atlanta Falcons, with the latter garnering draft picks from the former in exchange for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Matt Ryan noted ahead of the trade that he "doesn't know" what the Falcons offense would look like without Jones, but Russell Gage is hoping to help the team figure it out quickly.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons roundtable: Favorite Julio Jones moments

Ten years. That’s how long Julio Jones played for the Atlanta Falcons, creating numerous moments and memories for fans to enjoy. In all, Jones was invited to seven Pro Bowls and selected as a first-team All-Pro for two seasons. He currently sits in the franchise record books with the most receiving yards (12,896) and most catches (848) in team history, and sits 2nd behind Roddy White for most receiving touchdowns (60), and is generally recognized as both the greatest receiver in franchise history and one of the best of his generation.
NFLWAAY-TV

Julio Jones still has a lot left in the tank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th NFL season and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. Jones...
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Julio Jones' message to his skeptics: 'stay tuned'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has never been one to shy away from talented players with durability issues. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Caleb Farley are all proof of Robinson’s prioritization of talent above injury history. So, when the Titans traded for wide receiver Julio...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Julio Jones on his trade to the Titans

In the 267th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter presents Julio Jones’ first interview after he was traded to the Tennessee Titans. He addressed how he went from being a “Falcon for life” to being traded for relatively minor compensation. Jones also thanked Atlanta, the Falcons and his teammates. He shared his vision for his new team.