Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewaunee County, WI

Bruemmer family continues zoo partnership

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 90 years after Kewaunee County Judge Louis Bruemmer had a park named after him, his family continues to help fund his legacy. Steve Bruemmer announced back in February he would donate $100,000 to a new pheasant exhibit at the park’s zoo if it is matched by the Kewaunee County Board and the Zoological Society of Kewaunee County. The Bruemmer family has been strong supporters of the zoo over the years, including an additional $20,000 to purchase life-size statues of an elephant, lion, rhinoceros, and zebra for a future African animal sculpture exhibit.

doorcountydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Kewaunee County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Lion#Charity#The Kewaunee County Board#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team. "I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.