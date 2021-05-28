Bruemmer family continues zoo partnership

Over 90 years after Kewaunee County Judge Louis Bruemmer had a park named after him, his family continues to help fund his legacy. Steve Bruemmer announced back in February he would donate $100,000 to a new pheasant exhibit at the park’s zoo if it is matched by the Kewaunee County Board and the Zoological Society of Kewaunee County. The Bruemmer family has been strong supporters of the zoo over the years, including an additional $20,000 to purchase life-size statues of an elephant, lion, rhinoceros, and zebra for a future African animal sculpture exhibit.