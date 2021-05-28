The Tipping Point Continues To Be A Cultural Hub In Downtown Houston

Joseph Boudreaux, David Rodriguez, and Fabricio Saenz stand in front of The Tipping Point. Hanging in front of 1212 Main is a black and white sign in front of two glass doors framed by '90s art deco style art, almost similar to the flashy lettering found in the intro to the TV show In Living Color. The metro rail hums by and, as it passes, reveals the old two-story Forever 21 building across the street. The sign leads with the letters T and P combined in a circle followed by the words “The Tipping Point." The sociological term refers to when a group rapidly and dramatically changes its behavior by adopting a previously rare practice. The unpopular or unknown becomes popular.