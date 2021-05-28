Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

The Tipping Point Continues To Be A Cultural Hub In Downtown Houston

By DeVaughn Douglas
Houston Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Boudreaux, David Rodriguez, and Fabricio Saenz stand in front of The Tipping Point. Hanging in front of 1212 Main is a black and white sign in front of two glass doors framed by '90s art deco style art, almost similar to the flashy lettering found in the intro to the TV show In Living Color. The metro rail hums by and, as it passes, reveals the old two-story Forever 21 building across the street. The sign leads with the letters T and P combined in a circle followed by the words “The Tipping Point." The sociological term refers to when a group rapidly and dramatically changes its behavior by adopting a previously rare practice. The unpopular or unknown becomes popular.

www.houstonpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Houston#Gourmet Coffee#1212 Main#L Am#Doeman#Donkeeboy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Posted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.